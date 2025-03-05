All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian forces dropped 108 bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast over past week: 16 people killed

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 5 March 2025, 18:06
Russian forces dropped 108 bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast over past week: 16 people killed
Warplanes. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have dropped 108 bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast over the past week, leaving 16 people dead and 38 injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy has dropped 108 aerial bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka over the past week alone. These are both guided aerial bombs and FABs [general-purpose air-dropped bombs]. The attacks have killed 16 people and injured 38."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin pointed out that the heavy bombardments have prompted an increase in civilian evacuations, not only from Kostiantynivka but also from Pokrovsk, which is under intense Russian fire. Over 5,000 people have been evacuated from these cities in the past week alone.

Filashkin reported that six branches of Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal service, are still functioning in Kostiantynivka. These branches are limited to sending parcels only, enabling evacuating residents to send their belongings to new locations, but they do not accept incoming parcels. Social welfare payments are also available at these offices.

He also mentioned that 138 settlements in Donetsk Oblast have been left without electricity, gas and water due to the hostilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastattackwarcasualties
Advertisement:
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
Politico: Trump team holds secret talks with Zelenskyy's political opponents
European MPs ask Belgian king to back seizure of €250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 3 – photos
Macron confirms readiness to defend European allies with nuclear weapons
EU braces for new wave of refugees from Ukraine as US aid to Kyiv falters, Politico says
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Number of Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front continues to fall – DeepState
Ukrainian defenders push Russians back near two settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState
Ukrainian forces strike Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast and destroy military facility in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:56
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
10:45
Russians damage fifth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two weeks
10:40
Netherlands discusses new aid package of €3.5bn for Ukraine in 2026
09:48
Politico: Trump team holds secret talks with Zelenskyy's political opponents
09:48
Zelenskyy: foreign volunteers had checked into hotel hit by Russian strike – photo
09:16
Russians attack Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles and UAVs: 68 drones downed
09:01
Russians hit energy facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring 2 people
09:00
European MPs ask Belgian king to back seizure of €250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
08:56
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 3 – photos
08:22
UpdatedRussian drone hits high-rise building and cars in Kharkiv – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: