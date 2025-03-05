Russian forces dropped 108 bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast over past week: 16 people killed

Russian forces have dropped 108 bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast over the past week, leaving 16 people dead and 38 injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy has dropped 108 aerial bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka over the past week alone. These are both guided aerial bombs and FABs [general-purpose air-dropped bombs]. The attacks have killed 16 people and injured 38."

Details: Filashkin pointed out that the heavy bombardments have prompted an increase in civilian evacuations, not only from Kostiantynivka but also from Pokrovsk, which is under intense Russian fire. Over 5,000 people have been evacuated from these cities in the past week alone.

Filashkin reported that six branches of Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal service, are still functioning in Kostiantynivka. These branches are limited to sending parcels only, enabling evacuating residents to send their belongings to new locations, but they do not accept incoming parcels. Social welfare payments are also available at these offices.

He also mentioned that 138 settlements in Donetsk Oblast have been left without electricity, gas and water due to the hostilities.

