Number of Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front continues to fall – DeepState

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 March 2025, 18:08
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

The number of Russian assault actions on the Pokrovsk front continues to decline, although the Russians are still managing to deploy new units.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "Another record-low number of only 17 combat clashes was recorded yesterday, 4 March. The graph illustrates the trend since the beginning of 2025. The blue line represents the six-day trend.

The dynamics of the Russian assault actions on the Pokrovsk front

Meanwhile, the enemy is still managing to deploy new units. For example, to assault the village of Uspenivka, the enemy deployed a new unit in the village of Novovasylivka, and their dead bodies are already scattered in Uspenivka."

Details: As of 16:00 on 5 March, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops had attempted 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Kotliarivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian defence forces repelled all attacks. 

