Russian forces hit hotel in Kryvyi Rih with missile: 2 killed and 28 injured – photos

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 6 March 2025, 00:38
Damaged hotel. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 5 March, damaging civilian infrastructure and killing and injuring people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. People may be trapped under the rubble. We are establishing information regarding the aftermath."

Details: Later, Lysak reported that two people were known to have been injured: a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman.

Both are in a critical condition. Doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.

At 22:47, it became known that a 53-year-old man had died as a result of the attack. There were three injured, all of whom were hospitalised.

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service confirmed that a Russian missile had hit a five-storey hotel, causing a fire.

 
Damaged hotel
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Rescue workers operating at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Rescue workers operating at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fourteen people have been rescued. The stairwell in the building was destroyed and people may still be trapped under the rubble.

As of 23:20, the State Emergency Service reported that two people had been killed and seven injured.

 
Rescued woman

The rescue operation is ongoing, with people being evacuated from the second and third floors.

Later, Lysak wrote that the number of injured in Kryvyi Rih had risen to 14. Half of them are in a critical condition, while the rest are in a moderate condition.

Updated at 00:38: Lysak reported that the number of injured had increased to 28, including a child.

