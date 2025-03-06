All Sections
French operator Eutelsat confirms readiness to replace Starlink in Ukraine amid reduced US support

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 12:58
The French satellite communications operator Eutelsat is negotiating with the EU to replace the Starlink satellite system in Ukraine as the US scales back its assistance. 

Details: Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke has confirmed that the company is considering deploying 40,000 terminals, equivalent to the number currently used by Ukraine.

Eutelsat's OneWeb network consists of 600 satellites at an altitude of 1,200 kilometres, while Starlink has 7,000 satellites at an altitude of 550 kilometres. Although Starlink's lower orbit provides better connection speed, OneWeb can offer stable communication, especially in the context of military operations.

The rift between the US and Europe over Ukraine support has intensified after a spat between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Following this, the US halted military aid and restricted intelligence-sharing with Kyiv. The EU is intensifying efforts to fund defence initiatives against the backdrop of these developments.

Starlink is losing contracts due to the ties its owner, Elon Musk, has with Trump. The Canadian government has cancelled a contract with Starlink for its services, and Italy is hesitant to sign a €1.5 billion agreement. Eutelsat is already in talks with Italy about secure satellite communications.

Amid promises from the EU to increase defence spending, Eutelsat’s shares soared, although they later dropped by 11%. The company states that it needs additional financial and logistical support to quickly deploy its terminals in Ukraine.

