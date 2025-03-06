Russians sentence Zaporizhzhia NPP worker to 15 years for alleged collaboration with Ukraine's Security Service – video

The Russians have sentenced Nataliia Shulha, a 56-year-old Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant employee, to 15 years in prison, accusing her of "attempted sabotage" and supposedly collaborating with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Source: Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, on Telegram

Quote: "The woman was accused of 'attempted sabotage in collusion with SSU employees'. In June 2024, she supposedly tried to 'blow up the power line in the city of Enerhodar to damage the electricity supply to the 3rd microdistrict'".

Details: Orlov reported that Natalia was detained and imprisoned by the Russians on 12 July 2024. A staged video was used against her and was spread on propaganda resources. The Russians filmed it in different locations and from various angles, forcing the woman to participate.

On 5 March, the Russian occupation court of Zaporizhzhia Oblast sentenced her to 15 years in prison and fined her RUB 500,000 (about US$5,599).

