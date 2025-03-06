All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Europe ready to take responsibility for security and defeat Russia in arms race, Polish PM says

Ivanna Kostina, Stepan HaftkoThursday, 6 March 2025, 14:13
Europe ready to take responsibility for security and defeat Russia in arms race, Polish PM says
Donald Tusk. Photo: Tusk on Facebook

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Europe is determined and prepared to take responsibility for its own security. He expressed confidence that the European Union is capable of winning the arms race unleashed by Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tusk in a statement upon arrival at the EU summit in Brussels

Quote: "Today, everything has changed. I mean both the proposals of the European Commission and the determination of all my counterparts in Paris and London yesterday. Everyone is determined to take on this challenge [to strengthen defences – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Details: Tusk noted that today could mark a turning point for Europe in strengthening its defence, developing the arms industry and responding to the challenge posed by Russia. He pointed out that discussions on strengthening European defence have been ongoing for some time.

Tusk believes that the war in Ukraine, the shift in the US administration's stance towards Europe and, above all, the arms race unleashed by Russia, present new challenges for Europe.

"Europe must meet this challenge and must win. I'm convinced that Russia is going to lose the arms race. Just as the Soviet Union lost a similar race thirty years ago," the Polish prime minister stressed.

He added that this will help avoid a broader conflict.

"Today, Europe is ready to take action on security. It is prepared to arm itself more swiftly, intelligently and effectively than Russia," Tusk said.

"There is no reason to be overly optimistic today, but I am convinced that this is a turning point, as Europe has recognised the responsibility it bears," he added.

Background: On 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the ReArm Europe programme, which could mobilise up to €800 billion for defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EuropePoland
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
Russian receives life sentence in Germany for killing two Ukrainian soldiers
Trump considers tough sanctions against Russia until ceasefire is reached
Russian ambassador to Bulgaria chased out of Sofia gallery amid chants of "Murderer!" – video
All News
Europe
European MPs ask Belgian king to back seizure of €250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
European countries agree on issue of confiscating Russian assets worth €200bn – FT
RECENT NEWS
21:51
Trump on whether Putin benefits from halted US aid to Ukraine
21:13
Five killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
21:06
Protests against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy held in Slovakia – photo
20:38
Trump: Security guarantees are the easy part, war must be "settled" first
20:14
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
20:10
Russia responds defiantly to Trump's sanctions warning, insisting it will pursue its goals in Ukraine
20:00
Zelenskyy: Recent attacks prove it is Russia that must be forced to make peace
19:57
US continues to share some intelligence with Ukraine, CNN reveals
19:44
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
19:34
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: