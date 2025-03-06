Europe ready to take responsibility for security and defeat Russia in arms race, Polish PM says

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Europe is determined and prepared to take responsibility for its own security. He expressed confidence that the European Union is capable of winning the arms race unleashed by Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tusk in a statement upon arrival at the EU summit in Brussels

Quote: "Today, everything has changed. I mean both the proposals of the European Commission and the determination of all my counterparts in Paris and London yesterday. Everyone is determined to take on this challenge [to strengthen defences – ed.]."

Details: Tusk noted that today could mark a turning point for Europe in strengthening its defence, developing the arms industry and responding to the challenge posed by Russia. He pointed out that discussions on strengthening European defence have been ongoing for some time.

Tusk believes that the war in Ukraine, the shift in the US administration's stance towards Europe and, above all, the arms race unleashed by Russia, present new challenges for Europe.

"Europe must meet this challenge and must win. I'm convinced that Russia is going to lose the arms race. Just as the Soviet Union lost a similar race thirty years ago," the Polish prime minister stressed.

He added that this will help avoid a broader conflict.

"Today, Europe is ready to take action on security. It is prepared to arm itself more swiftly, intelligently and effectively than Russia," Tusk said.

"There is no reason to be overly optimistic today, but I am convinced that this is a turning point, as Europe has recognised the responsibility it bears," he added.

Background: On 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the ReArm Europe programme, which could mobilise up to €800 billion for defence.

