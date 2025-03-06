All Sections
Ukraine's defence minister on suspension of US intelligence sharing: We are working on alternatives

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 March 2025, 17:43
Ukraine's defence minister on suspension of US intelligence sharing: We are working on alternatives
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has not yet received detailed information regarding the reported restrictions on intelligence sharing from the US, but the government is already working on alternative solutions.

Source: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov at a press conference following talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin, cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Regarding intelligence data, we have not yet received detailed information on how it will be restricted, but we are already working on alternatives, including the possibility of requesting it from Germany if necessary."

Background: 

  • Several reputable international media outlets, citing sources, have reported that the US has ceased intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including data on military targets and early warnings about Russian missile and drone launches targeting Ukrainian territory.
  • Experts from the Institute for the Study of War believe that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine could significantly strengthen Russian aircraft, which has so far been constrained by Ukrainian strikes on military targets deep inside Russia. This could impact the course of hostilities by increasing both the frequency and effectiveness of Russian airstrikes. 

