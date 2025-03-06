US stops sharing all intelligence with Ukraine, including on missile and drone launches – WSJ

The United States has completely halted the exchange of intelligence information with Ukraine, including data on military targets and warnings about Russian missile and drone launches against Ukrainian territory.

Source: The Wall Street Journal; The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll, citing sources

Details: Carroll wrote that at around 14:00 Kyiv time, the United States cut off the "key intel link for alerts".

"Before that: targeting data for HIMARS. Ukraine also isn’t receiving realtime information for long-range strikes. 'Trump wanted a thank you,' says a source. 'We will be writing it on graves of dead Ukrainians'," Carroll quoted his anonymous source.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz confirmed the pause in intelligence support, but both suggested that the pause could be short-lived if Ukraine quickly returns to the negotiating table.

The WSJ, citing an unnamed American official, reported that the suspension of intelligence-sharing applies not only to target designation for strikes against Russian forces but also to warnings about possible Russian drone and missile launches against Ukrainian territory.

Valerii Kondratiuk, former head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, stated that "everything that came from the Department of Defense has stopped".

"This mostly concerns the exchange of imagery. This isn’t critical because European companies have their own satellites, but not all these are focused on military dislocation and movements, which is important," Kondratiuk emphasised.

Quote: "The CIA has a sizable presence in the country, where it has been working alongside the Ukrainians to help with targeting.

Some of its officers have been deployed to Ukrainian bases, where they review lists of potential Russian targets that the Ukrainians are preparing to strike, comparing the information that the Ukrainians have with US intelligence to ensure that it is accurate.

The CIA has also helped the Ukrainians build at least three secret signals-intelligence collection bases, which the Ukrainians use to intercept Russian communications, reducing their dependence on the United States for intelligence."

Details: A senior Trump’s administration official told the WSJ that "the initial plan was to pause military and intelligence sharing for a week or two as part of the campaign to pressure Mr. Zelenskyy".

Background:

Earlier, the British tabloid Daily Mail reported that the US had banned the UK from sharing intelligence gathered from Washington with Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal previously stated that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine could remain in effect until Donald Trump deems that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

