UK holds talks with about 20 countries on "coalition of the willing"

UK officials held talks on 5 March with representatives of about 20 countries interested in creating a "coalition of the willing".

Source: UK government official, as reported by European Pravda, citing Sky News

Details: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK and France are leading a project under which soldiers from a group of countries could be sent to Ukraine as peacekeepers.

The official did not say which other countries had expressed interest in providing support, but added: "It shows the willingness of the coalition of the willing to convene and the desire of a number of different countries to play their part."

"This is still early stages and the situation is very fluid," the official added.

Russia has said it will not accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Background: On 2 March, UK PM Keir Starmer confirmed plans for a "coalition of the willing" to enforce any peace deal on Ukraine, with London playing a key role in it.

