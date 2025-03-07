All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 7 March 2025, 06:44
Russians attack Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has conducted a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure on the night of 6-7 March. Facilities in various Ukrainian oblasts have been targeted.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko

Details: Halushchenko said the attack had aimed to destroy energy facilities in different Ukrainian oblasts. Energy and gas supply infrastructure was damaged in the strikes.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure in various oblasts is once again under large-scale missile and drone attack. 

Where possible, emergency workers and power technicians are dealing with the aftermath. All necessary measures are being taken to stabilise the energy and gas supply."

Details: Halushchenko urged Ukrainians to stay in shelters due to the threat of further attacks and to follow official updates on the state of the energy system.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

energymissile strike
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
energy
Russians damage fifth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two weeks
Russians hit energy facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring 2 people
Russia strikes yet another energy facility in Odesa Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: