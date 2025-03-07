Russians attack Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure

Russia has conducted a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure on the night of 6-7 March. Facilities in various Ukrainian oblasts have been targeted.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko

Details: Halushchenko said the attack had aimed to destroy energy facilities in different Ukrainian oblasts. Energy and gas supply infrastructure was damaged in the strikes.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure in various oblasts is once again under large-scale missile and drone attack.

Where possible, emergency workers and power technicians are dealing with the aftermath. All necessary measures are being taken to stabilise the energy and gas supply."

Details: Halushchenko urged Ukrainians to stay in shelters due to the threat of further attacks and to follow official updates on the state of the energy system.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!