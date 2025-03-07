Russians bomb Sloviansk: six people wounded – photos

The Russians bombed Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 6-7 March, wounding six residents, including two children.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 6 March 2025, at 22:25, the Russian forces launched an airstrike on Sloviansk. Early reports indicate that they used a FAB-250 bomb with a unified planning and correction module (UMPK) against the civilian population. The munition hit a private residential area.

A married couple aged 24 and 27 and their 4-year-old daughter sustained injuries. A 30-year-old mother and her 3-year-old girl were also injured. In addition, a 70-year-old pensioner was wounded.

The casualties were diagnosed with blast injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to hospital. The citizens were in their homes at the time of the attack."

Details: It is reported that 28 houses and five cars were damaged in the city.

A pre-trial investigation into this incident was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code).

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

