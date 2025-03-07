Russians attack Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast three times: 4 killed, 18 injured

The aftermath of the attack on Dobropillia. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched three attacks on the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast on Friday, 7 March, killing at least four people and injuring 18.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At least five people have been killed and 15 injured – those are the currently known casualties from the strike on Dobropillia.

The Russians conducted three attacks on the city overnight. Early reports indicate that four apartment buildings have been damaged."

Details: Filashkin wrote that the final number of casualties and the extent of the destruction would be confirmed later. At this time, authorities, the police, emergency workers and other related services are working at the scenes.

Correction: Later, Filashkin confirmed that "currently, four people are known to have been killed and 18 are known to have been injured."

Background: Five civilians were killed and nine others injured as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 7 March.

