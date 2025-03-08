Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Dobropillia: Vile and inhumane intimidation tactic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to an attack by Russian troops on the centre of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast where they used two ballistic missiles.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Last night, the Russian army struck the centre of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast with two ballistic missiles. After our emergency services arrived at the scene, they launched another strike, deliberately targeting the rescue workers. This is a vile and inhumane intimidation tactic often used by the Russians.

... Such strikes show that Russia's objectives have not changed. Therefore, it is crucial to continue to do our best to protect lives, strengthen our air defences, and increase sanctions against Russia. Everything that helps Putin finance the war must collapse."

Background: On the evening of 7 March, the Russians struck the centre of Dobropillia. At least 11 people were killed and 30 others were injured.

