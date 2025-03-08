Seven people injured in Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast since day's start

The aftermath of a Russian strike on Kostiantynivka on Saturday. Photo: Horbunov on Facebook

Seven people have been injured in Russian strikes on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the day on 8 March.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Initially, Horbunov reported that four people had been injured in the Russian bombardments of Kostiantynivka on Saturday.

Advertisement:

"Early reports indicate that the Russians dropped five aerial bombs on the city. Local residents aged 29 to 48 were injured. Seven high-rise buildings, four houses, four local authority buildings, a pharmacy, a shop, six power lines and two gas pipelines were damaged," he said.

Later, Horbunov added that Russian forces targeted Kostiantynivka with various types of weapons in the afternoon.

The Russians deployed Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the city, leaving three civilians injured and causing damage to the facades of houses and apartment blocks, a shop, power lines and gas pipelines.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!