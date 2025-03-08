Russians drop explosives on residents of Kherson Oblast, killing two people

Two residents of Kherson Oblast were killed when Russians dropped explosives from drones on Saturday.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: On Saturday morning, Prokudin stated that about 08:40 near Naddniprianske, the Russians attacked a civilian car with explosives dropped from a UAV. A 54-year-old man was fatally injured.

In the evening, the Prokudin reported that a Russian drone attack had murdered a local citizen in Antonivka.

Quote: "Around 17:30, the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV on a 74-year-old man. Unfortunately, he sustained injuries incompatible with life."

