Ukrainian athlete Chepurnyi wins gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Stanislav LysakSunday, 9 March 2025, 12:50
Ukrainian athlete Chepurnyi wins gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
Nazar Chepurnyi. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi, a 22-year-old resident of the city of Cherkasy, has claimed a gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Chepurnyi secured victory in the vault event, scoring 14.466 points across two attempts. He outperformed China’s Huang Mingqi and neutral Belarusian Yegor Sharamkov.

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup results (vault):

  1. Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine) – 14.466 points;
  2. Huang Mingqi (China) – 14.416;
  3. Yegor Sharamkov (-) – 14.099.

This is Chepurnyi’s second medal at the Baku World Cup, having previously won bronze in the floor exercise. Chepurnyi also finished fifth in the parallel bars event.

Vladyslav Hryko, another 28-year-old Ukrainian gymnast from Kharkiv, missed out on a medal in Baku. Hryko placed sixth in vault and seventh in the rings event.

Chepurnyi specialises in vault, having previously won bronze at the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 European Championships.

At the 2024 Olympic Games, Chepurnyi qualified for the vault final in first place but ultimately finished sixth after the decisive attempts.

