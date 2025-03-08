Ukrainian athlete wins bronze medal at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 13:36
Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi has won a bronze medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: The gymnast won a medal in the floor exercise, receiving 13.633 points from the judges for his performance. Another Ukrainian representative, Yurii Yemelianov, took seventh place in the competition.
Advertisement:
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
Baku, Azerbaijan
- Yegor Sharamkov - 14.600
- Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan) - 14.300
- Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine) - 13,633
...
- Yurii Yemelianov (Ukraine) - 11,933
For reference: This podium was Chepurnyi's tenth at the World Cup level – in total, the athlete has won two gold medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal.
Background:
- Tomorrow, 9 March, Nazar Chepurnyi will compete for medals in vault.
- Nazar won two silver medals at the previous stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!