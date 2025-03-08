All Sections
Ukrainian athlete wins bronze medal at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Volodymyr MaksymenkoSaturday, 8 March 2025, 13:36
Nazar Chepurnyi. Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi has won a bronze medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The gymnast won a medal in the floor exercise, receiving 13.633 points from the judges for his performance. Another Ukrainian representative, Yurii Yemelianov, took seventh place in the competition.

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Baku, Azerbaijan

  1. Yegor Sharamkov - 14.600
  2. Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan) - 14.300
  3. Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine) - 13,633

...

  1. Yurii Yemelianov (Ukraine) - 11,933

For reference: This podium was Chepurnyi's tenth at the World Cup level – in total, the athlete has won two gold medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal.

Background:

  • Tomorrow, 9 March, Nazar Chepurnyi will compete for medals in vault.
  • Nazar won two silver medals at the previous stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

