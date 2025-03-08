Ukrainian athlete wins bronze medal at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi has won a bronze medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The gymnast won a medal in the floor exercise, receiving 13.633 points from the judges for his performance. Another Ukrainian representative, Yurii Yemelianov, took seventh place in the competition.

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Baku, Azerbaijan

Yegor Sharamkov - 14.600 Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan) - 14.300 Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine) - 13,633

Yurii Yemelianov (Ukraine) - 11,933

For reference: This podium was Chepurnyi's tenth at the World Cup level – in total, the athlete has won two gold medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal.

Background:

Tomorrow, 9 March, Nazar Chepurnyi will compete for medals in vault.

Nazar won two silver medals at the previous stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

