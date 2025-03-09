Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple

Ukraine has signed a memorandum with Diehl Defence, the German manufacturer of the IRIS-T system, which provides for a threefold increase in the supply of missiles and air defence systems.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "We have signed a memorandum of understanding with Diehl Defence, the manufacturer of the IRIS-T system, which is a crucial part of Ukraine’s air defence shield.

Protecting Ukraine’s skies and cities is our priority. The signed agreement paves the way for major industrial projects that will enhance the capabilities of our air defence.

The memorandum also provides for a threefold increase in the supply of missiles and air defence systems."

Background:

In early September 2024, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany had ordered a total of 17 IRIS-T air defence systems for Ukraine, including eight medium-range (SLM) and nine short-range (SLS) systems.

On 20 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine had received its sixth IRIS-T SLM air defence system from Germany.

At the end of December 2024, Germany delivered a large aid package to Ukraine, including IRIS-T and Patriot systems.

