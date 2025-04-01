All Sections
Russia loses 1,540 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 April 2025, 07:55
Ukrainian soldiers with a shell. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,540 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 160 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 916,770 (+1,540) military personnel;
  • 10,505 (+9) tanks;
  • 21,856 (+37) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 25,552 (+15) artillery systems;
  • 1,347 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,123 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 31,462 (+46) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,123 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 42,646 (+53) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,787 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

