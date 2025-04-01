Over 200 combat clashes on front line in past 24 hours, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine’s defence forces have been repelling Russian attacks along the entire front line over the past day, with the most intense fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts. A total of 216 combat clashes were recorded.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 1 April

Quote: "Yesterday [31 March– ed.], the enemy launched two missile strikes and 99 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, using three missiles and dropping 169 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out over 5,200 attacks, including 124 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,223 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled seven Russian attacks near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, nine Russian assaults were recorded. The defence forces repelled assaults towards the settlements of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka and near Zahryzove and Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 26 times. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Dibrova, Kolodiazi and towards Novoe, Serebrianka, Torske, Zelena Dolyna and Novomykhailivka.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions three times near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat clashes took place near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and towards Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 19 assaults near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 79 offensive actions by the Russians near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kalynove, Udachne, Zelene, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Serhiivka, Novosergiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Oleksiivka and towards Troitske and Horikhove.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske and Dniproenerhiia and towards Rozlyv.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Novosilka and Pryvilne and towards Vilne Pole and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Mali Shcherbaky, Lobkove, Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians launched one assault, which failed.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, units of Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 27 Russian attacks over the past day.

"Additionally, the enemy carried out 37 airstrikes using 36 guided bombs and launched 266 artillery strikes on our positions and populated areas, including eight using multiple-launch rocket systems," the General Staff stated.

Meanwhile, units from the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Ukrainian defence forces struck two areas where Russian personnel were concentrated and another important target belonging to the Russians.

