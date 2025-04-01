Hackers take down Russian Railways website and app

The state-owned Russian Railways company has reported a massive DDoS attack that has disabled its official website and mobile application.

Source: Russian Railways on Telegram

Quote: "Our website and mobile app have come under a massive DDoS attack. We are working to restore them as quickly as possible. Ticket offices at stations and terminals are operating as usual and ticket sales continue in the usual mode."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 31 March, the Moscow Metro’s website suffered a failure, with a message from Ukrainian Railways appearing on its homepage.

Earlier, on 23 March, Ukrainian Railways came under a large-scale cyberattack, disrupting nearly all of its online services.

By the morning of 27 March, Ukrzaliznytsia restored its online ticket sales system in a backup mode, allowing for ticket purchases and returns. Due to increased demand following the system’s partial restoration, some issues were reported with the app and ticketing website.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!