Ukrainian railways resume online ticket sales after cyberattack

Iryna BalachukThursday, 27 March 2025, 08:17
“We missed you”. Stock photo: Facebook of Ukrzaliznytsia

On the morning of 27 March, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian railways) announced that it had resumed online ticket sales after a recent cyberattack, which the company called the largest ever.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Quote from Ukrzaliznytsia: "The Ukrzaliznytsia website and app were restored in 89 hours of non-stop operation after an unprecedented attack on the railway's key operating systems."

Details: At the first stage, only the basic functionality will work: ticket sales and refunds for all directions for 20 days.

Ukrzaliznytsia has also warned of possible temporary technical disruptions due to peak service congestion.

Meanwhile, the company underlines that stations and ticket offices will continue to operate in an enhanced mode across the country as a safety net.

Ukrzaliznytsia thanked passengers for their patience and support and assured them that no sensitive information was leaked during the cyber attack.

"Railway workers, specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine, CERT-UA at the State Special Communications Service and other partners are working to restore all other services, especially customer services," the statement said.

Background:

  • On 23 March, Ukrzaliznytsia's online systems suffered a large-scale targeted cyberattack. Tickets were sold through ticket offices at railway stations.
  • It was reported that the key ticketing system of Ukrzaliznytsia, which operates all ticket offices, withstood the attack and remained operational.

Ukrainian Railwayscyber security
