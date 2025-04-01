All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone manufacturer sees record profits following stake transfer to Putin's daughter

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 1 April 2025, 17:34
Russian drone manufacturer sees record profits following stake transfer to Putin's daughter
Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Geoscan, Russia's largest drone manufacturer, has significantly boosted its financial performance following the acquisition of a company stake by Yekaterina Tikhonova, the daughter of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Russian online newspaper The Moscow Times, citing Russian news outlet Verstka

Details: Geoscan's revenue in 2024 rose 3.6 times to RUB 4.7 billion (about US$55.5 million), while net profit surged nearly 6.2 times to a record RUB 1.27 billion (about US$15 million).

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, the National Intellectual Development (NID) foundation, led by Tikhonova, has not disclosed its financial statements for the first time.

The foundation only provided data on its balance sheet for 2024, which grew by RUB 625 million (about US$7.38 million), reaching RUB 4.46 billion (about US$52.6 million).

Revenue and net profit for 2024 have not been disclosed, but a year earlier, they amounted to RUB 1.1 billion (about US$12.9 million) and RUB 234 million (about US$2.7 million), respectively.

Advertisement:

Geoscan manufactures civilian aviation drones and software for photogrammetric data processing.

NID acquired a 10% stake in the company from its founder, Alexei Semenov, who retains 87.5%. The remaining 2.5% is held by CEO Alexei Yuretsky.

Immediately after the acquisition, Geoscan increased its procurement of sanctioned electronic boards and semiconductors in Belarus.

Background: In Russia, smartphone sales fell by more than 20% in the first three months of 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warRussia
Advertisement:
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position
Thirty drones attack Kyiv overnight: warehouses burn, house destroyed, two people injured – photos
Zelenskyy calls US treasury secretary's approach to minerals deal "wrong"
All News
war
Russia dropped over 10,000 guided bombs on Ukraine in just three months
World Press Photo jury apologises for combining photo of Ukrainian girl with Russian soldier
Russia attacks civilian targets in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing woman and injuring others – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:21
Ukraine's PM hopes US will impose harsher sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg says
16:16
Ukrainian PM says minerals deal with US will not harm Ukraine's EU aspirations
14:55
Chinese Foreign Ministry claims to know nothing about 155 of their citizens fighting on Russia's side
14:12
EXPLAINERWho is Karol Nawrocki and could he become President of Poland?
14:09
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Sumy Oblast border area – video
13:30
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
13:21
Ukrainian soldiers perform blood transfusion with drone-delivered blood under fire
13:12
Russians attack Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 12 people, including one teenager – photos
13:08
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
13:05
Former Polish foreign minister criticises government for already refusing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: