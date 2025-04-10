All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers perform transfusion under fire using blood delivered by drone

Vira ShurmakevychThursday, 10 April 2025, 13:21
Ukrainian soldiers perform transfusion under fire using blood delivered by drone
Blood containers. Stock photo: vzmaze/Depositphotos

Soldiers from the 14th National Guard Chervona Kalyna Brigade have performed an emergency blood transfusion for a wounded brother-in-arms who could not be evacuated due to constant Russian attacks. The blood was delivered by drone.

Source: the 14th Brigade on Telegram

Details: During intense fighting with Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front, one of the Ukrainian servicemen sustained a serious injury and was rapidly losing blood. Evacuation was impossible due to heavy Russian fire.

An emergency blood transfusion was the only chance to save the soldier’s life. However, in field conditions without a surgeon, plasma or standard medical equipment, the procedure seemed almost impossible.

"A swift solution was found: the blood was delivered… by drone. From the rear, where a mobile medical unit was located, medics prepared a container filled with blood, secured it tightly, and sent it by drone straight to the line of fire.

The blood was successfully dropped directly into the place where the wounded soldier’s brothers-in-arms were staying. Everything that followed was teamwork and faith," the Chervona Kalyna Brigade reported.

Reconnaissance unit soldiers carried out the transfusion under the guidance of a surgeon via video call. The procedure was successful.

"The soldier’s condition was stabilised, and he was later evacuated to hospital. His condition is now stable. And this whole story is another reminder: in this war, victory comes not only through weapons and drones but also through resolve, ingenuity and brotherhood," the Brigade emphasised.

Background: Recently, the medical unit of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov also delivered blood via drone to save a wounded brother-in-arms’ life. The soldier had suffered a severe neck injury, resulting in significant blood loss.

