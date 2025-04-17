All Sections
Czechia announces full independence from Russian oil

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 17 April 2025, 16:46
Czechia announces full independence from Russian oil
Czechia has become completely independent of Russian oil supplies for the first time in history. This happened after the TAL pipeline had been upgraded.

Source: MERO ČR, Czechia's state-owned pipeline company

Details: "Almost 60 years later, our dependence on the Druzhba pipeline is coming to an end and Russia can no longer blackmail us by cutting off supplies," the press service for MERO ČR quoted Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala as saying.

The prime minister noted that the first larger shipments of non-Russian oil had arrived at the storage facilities.

Czechia was one of three EU countries that imported Russian oil. Hungary and Slovakia still receive supplies via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, which remains exempt from the European embargo.

Background: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that stopping oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline would constitute a violation of the Energy Charter Treaty and the Association Agreement with the European Union by Ukraine.

