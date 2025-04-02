All Sections
Electric transport out of service in Kherson due to Russian attack

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 April 2025, 07:17
A trolleybus. Stock photo: Kherson City Council

Electric transport in Kherson is out of service due to damage to the power grid caused by Russian bombardments.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Attention, Kherson passengers! Electric transport is out of service in the city due to damage to the overhead line after an attack by Russian terrorists."

Details: Mrochko added that specialist crews are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

He promised to announce the resumption of traffic later.

