Electric transport out of service in Kherson due to Russian attack

Electric transport in Kherson is out of service due to damage to the power grid caused by Russian bombardments.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Attention, Kherson passengers! Electric transport is out of service in the city due to damage to the overhead line after an attack by Russian terrorists."

Details: Mrochko added that specialist crews are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

He promised to announce the resumption of traffic later.

