Russia loses 1,410 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 07:31
Russia has lost 1,410 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 140 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 918,180 (+1,410) military personnel;
- 10,515 (+10) tanks;
- 21,880 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
- 25,576 (+24) artillery systems;
- 1,347 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,123 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 31,505 (+43) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,123 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 42,687 (+41) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,787 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
