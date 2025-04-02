Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast

A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber has crashed in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast, killing one of the pilots.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing Russia’s Ministry of Defence; Russian Telegram channel Mash

Details: Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that the aircraft crashed during a scheduled flight. The four-member crew ejected, but one pilot died upon landing.

Early reports indicate that a technical malfunction caused the crash. Telegram channel Mash says that the aircraft went down in the Usolsky district, striking a power line as it fell.

For reference: Tu-22M3 bombers are involved in Russia’s war against Ukraine. They have repeatedly launched Kh-22/Kh-32 missiles, including strikes on residential buildings and infrastructure facilities, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.

