Trump's team to travel to London next week for Ukraine ceasefire talks

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 20 April 2025, 13:16
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Next week, a delegation from US President Donald Trump’s team will travel to London to continue negotiations on ceasefire in Ukraine.

Source: Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, in a comment to Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg was asked why the minerals deal is beneficial for the United States. He responded that it would secure access to critical minerals the US lacks in large numbers, citing titanium as an example.

He recalled the recent talks in Paris, where Ukraine and the US signed a Memorandum of intent between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Ukraine to finalise a formal agreement on economic partnership and Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Kellogg noted that during those talks, both delegations "talked about going forward with potential ceasefire in the near term".

"That’s the reason we're returning to London this week to actually lock this down. And I think there's a tremendous opportunity," he said. 

Kellogg also praised President Donald Trump, stating that Trump "has done more in 90 days to solve this war, the largest war in Europe since World War II, than they [the Democrats – ed.] did in the previous 900+ days".

Quote: "And I think we’ve got a pretty good solution. The minerals deal is one of them. Also a very comprehensive ceasefire. When I talk about ‘comprehensive ceasefire’, it's sea, air, land and industrial as well – for a period of at least 30 days, and then it builds for a longer peace deal as well. And I think we’re on the good path." 

Background:

  • On 17 April, Ukraine and the US signed the Memorandum of intent between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Ukraine to finalise a formal agreement on economic partnership and Reconstruction Investment Fund.
  • As European Pravda previously reported, the United States had agreed to link the upcoming minerals agreement with the Budapest Memorandum.

Read also: Speedy deal, strategic gains: inside the US-Ukraine mineral agreement timeline.

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
