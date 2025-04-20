Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk wins gold and three more medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Ukrainian rhythmic gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk, just 16 years old, delivered an outstanding performance at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, claiming four medals, including gold in the hoop routine.

Details: On 20 April, four individual finals were held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Onofriichuk had qualified for all of them. In the first final of the day – the hoop routine – she secured gold.

Onofriichuk received 29.250 points from the judges, edging out former Russian athlete Vera Tugolukova, who now competes for Cyprus, by just 0.050 points.

Hoop routine

Taisiia Onofriichuk 🇺🇦 with the Hoop is a "thriller" indeed! Post-Paris Olympics, this young Ukrainian is coming into her own.



Ball routine

Ribbon routine

Clubs routine

Background:

On 19 April, Ukraine's national team took third place in the group event at the same World Cup stage.

Earlier, Onofriichuk received a special recognition from the International Gymnastics Federation.

