Naftogaz lost 50% of gas production due to Russian attacks, has restored over half

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 21 April 2025, 15:51
A drilling rig. Photo: Naftogaz

Ukrgazvydobuvannya, the largest Ukrainian gas producer, lost 50% of its gas production as a result of Russian attacks in February, but has already restored more than half of the lost volumes. [Ukrgazvydobuvannya is a subsidiary of Naftogaz Group, Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company – ed.]

Source: Naftogaz Group

Details: In order to maintain uninterrupted supply of gas amid the heating season and compensate for the losses, Naftogaz urgently imported 800 million cubic metres of gas, stabilised the system and began restoring the damaged infrastructure.

"The team of Ukrgasvydobuvannya restored facilities, mobilised additional equipment, and by March recovered more than half of the gas production lost during a wave of attacks earlier this year," the statement by Naftogas reads.

Background:

  • As of early April, Naftogaz Group had restored half of the production volumes lost due to the Russian attacks in February.
  • Naftogaz has begun preparations for the next winter season with a €140 million grant from Norway and a €270 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

