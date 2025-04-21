All Sections
IT coalition donates equipment worth almost €2 million to Ukraine

Monday, 21 April 2025, 19:54
Photo: Kateryna Chernohorenko on facebook

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has received another supply of equipment from the IT coalition funded by Luxembourg and Iceland, with a total value of almost €2 million.

Source: Ministry of Defence on 21 April

Details: The partners handed over a total of 3,288 wireless access points of various models, 500 routers, 460 charging stations with solar panels, and 872 phones.

"I thank the IT coalition countries for strengthening the technological resilience of our forces. With this equipment, we will increase the capacity for high-quality and reliable communication in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is crucial in the combat zone," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for Digitalisation.

This is the third delivery from the IT coalition in 2025. In January, Estonia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg delivered equipment worth €3.3 million to Ukraine as part of the initiative, and in February, equipment worth €7.5 million.

Background:

  • The IT coalition was formed within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which provides defence support to Ukraine.
  • Estonia and Luxembourg joined it as the leading countries, as well as Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Ukraine.

