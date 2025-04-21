All Sections
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast

Alyona KyrychenkoMonday, 21 April 2025, 20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
Aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: National Police

Russian troops attacked a logging company in the Semenivka hromada in Chernihiv Oblast with drones on 21 April. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: The police reported that the explosions damaged the company's building and premises, causing a fire on the roof and timber products, which firefighters have extinguished. No one was injured.

Police immediately arrived at the scene of the strike and documented the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Background: On 14 April, the Russians attacked a train carriage in Chernihiv Oblast.

