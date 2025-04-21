Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast

Russian troops attacked a logging company in the Semenivka hromada in Chernihiv Oblast with drones on 21 April. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: The police reported that the explosions damaged the company's building and premises, causing a fire on the roof and timber products, which firefighters have extinguished. No one was injured.

Advertisement:

Police immediately arrived at the scene of the strike and documented the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Background: On 14 April, the Russians attacked a train carriage in Chernihiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!