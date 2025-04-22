Puppy rescued from under rubble after overnight Russian attack on Sumy Oblast – video

Rescue workers pulled the puppy from the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service Rescue workers pulled the puppy from the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Sumy Oblastof Sumy Oblast

Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the Bilopillia and Vorozhba hromadas in Sumy Oblast on the night of 21-22 April. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: Rescue workers found a puppy trapped beneath rubble in the garden of one of the damaged houses. SES posted a video of the rescue operation.

"While inspecting the site in the Bilopillia hromada, rescue workers suddenly heard whimpering – a frightened puppy was trapped under the rubble," they reported.

The rescue workers spent several minutes clearing the rubble to reach the dog. As soon as it felt less constrained, the pup began moving around energetically among the debris.

Throughout the rescue, the dog’s owner could be heard calling out, "Elia! Elia!" to her beloved pet.

The puppy had been tied up, so the rescue workers unclipped the leash from its collar, and the woman was immediately reunited with her pet.

