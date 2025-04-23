​​Russia ordered to pay US$21.7bn to Ukrainian citizens and businesses

Russia has been ordered to compensate UAH 913 billion (US$21.7 billion) in war-related damages to Ukrainian citizens and businesses starting in 2022.

Source: a study by Opendatabot

Details: In particular, UAH 328 million (US$7.8 million) is the amount of the largest compensation awarded to a Ukrainian from Kharkiv. Citizens from Zaporizhzhia were able to recover another UAH 170 million (US$4 million).

Among businesses, the largest amount of money was recovered by the agricultural company Magnat – UAH 180 billion (US$4.2 billion) in the first case and UAH 67 billion (US$1.6 billion) in the second. The Alchevsk Coke Plant is close behind with UAH 12 billion (US$286 million) in compensation.

Some claims, however, bordered on the fantastical — one man from Khmelnytskyi Oblast requested a staggering UAH 999 quadrillion (US$23.9 quadrillion). By contrast, the largest rejected business claim was for a more modest UAH 61.9 million (US$1.5 million).

The court register records at least 1,482 decisions on compensation from the Russian Federation. In 2023 alone, courts fully upheld 239 claims from citizens and dismissed 39. Businesses fared even better, winning 224 cases, with only three rejections.

So far in 2025, Ukrainian citizens have seen 53 lawsuits upheld and six denied, while businesses have won all 68 of their claims.

Background: Since the beginning of the military aggression in 2014, the total losses incurred by Ukraine may reach one trillion dollars.

