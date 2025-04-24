Russian forces attack facilities of world's largest refrigeration equipment manufacturer in Kharkiv

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the facility. Photo: Ihor Humennyi

Russian forces attacked a commercial equipment manufacturing company in Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 April, causing no casualties.

Source: Ihor Humennyi, President of UBC Group, the affected company

Details: Six Shahed loitering munitions struck the plant, two of which failed to detonate. According to Humennyi, some of the Shaheds were equipped with thermobaric warheads, a type of weapon that creates large fires at the site of the explosion.

Firefighters faced difficulties in extinguishing the fire immediately as the Shaheds came in rapid succession.

No company employees were injured in the attack. However, the explosions caused partial destruction of warehouses, a training centre, classrooms, a service centre, a mechanical shop, a metal painting shop and a polyvinyl chloride warehouse.

The targeted company manufactures umbrellas, tents, pavilions, bar furniture, global advertising systems, beer and beverage dispensing equipment, levers for beer taps and bar accessories.

The plant employs approximately 550 people and the total area of the premises is 75,000 m².

Humennyi stressed that all UBC Group's orders would be fulfilled, adding that some orders had already been redirected to their Bulgarian subsidiary.

Background: On the night of 23-24 April, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Kharkiv, delivering seven missile strikes.

