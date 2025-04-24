UK bans export of gamepads to Russia, Reuters says

The UK unveiled a ban on exporting video game controllers to Russia on Thursday 24 April, as these can be adapted to control drones. This move is part of the country's newest round of trade restrictions in response to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing a statement by UK sanctions minister Stephen Doughty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Alongside the ban on gamepad exports to Russia, the UK announced on 24 April that it is blocking the export of software vital to the defence and energy sectors, including tools for weapons production and the exploration of new oil and gas reserves.

"We're ... banning outright video game controllers going to Russia, preventing them from being used to pilot drones on the frontline, meaning gaming consoles will no longer be repurposed to kill in Ukraine," Doughty said.

Background:

This announcement follows reports from Ukraine's Air Force, which indicated that Russia had launched 215 drones and missiles in a single attack on the night of 23-24 April.

Earlier this year, the European Union introduced a similar ban on exporting game consoles and joysticks to Russia.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the European Commission is exploring the possibility of legally prohibiting EU companies from signing new contracts for Russian fossil fuels.

