Von der Leyen and Trump agree to arrange bilateral meeting after Rome encounter
Saturday, 26 April 2025, 16:26
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump have agreed to arrange a bilateral meeting following a brief conversation during the funeral ceremony for Pope Francis in Rome on 26 April.
Source: Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the European Commission, in a comment to European Pravda
Details: El Anouni noted that an agreement had been reached on a future meeting between Trump and von der Leyen.
Quote: "In their brief exchange, President Von der Leyen and President Trump agreed to meet." El Anouni said.
He did not provide any further details regarding the future meeting.
Background:
- Earlier, a video emerged online showing Trump and von der Leyen shaking hands and briefly conversing.
- This marked the first direct contact between the two leaders since Trump's re-election as US president (von der Leyen had previously congratulated him on his victory by phone).
- On 25 March, European Pravda reported that no bilateral meeting had been scheduled for von der Leyen in Rome.
- It was also noted that von der Leyen had expressed a desire to speak with Trump during Pope Francis' funeral ceremony on 26 April.
