Von der Leyen and Trump agree to arrange bilateral meeting after Rome encounter

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump have agreed to arrange a bilateral meeting following a brief conversation during the funeral ceremony for Pope Francis in Rome on 26 April.

Source: Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the European Commission, in a comment to European Pravda

Details: El Anouni noted that an agreement had been reached on a future meeting between Trump and von der Leyen.

Quote: "In their brief exchange, President Von der Leyen and President Trump agreed to meet." El Anouni said.

He did not provide any further details regarding the future meeting.

Background:

Earlier, a video emerged online showing Trump and von der Leyen shaking hands and briefly conversing.

This marked the first direct contact between the two leaders since Trump's re-election as US president (von der Leyen had previously congratulated him on his victory by phone).

On 25 March, European Pravda reported that no bilateral meeting had been scheduled for von der Leyen in Rome.

It was also noted that von der Leyen had expressed a desire to speak with Trump during Pope Francis' funeral ceremony on 26 April.

