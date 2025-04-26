All Sections
Von der Leyen and Trump agree to arrange bilateral meeting after Rome encounter

Tetyana VysotskaSaturday, 26 April 2025, 16:26
Von der Leyen and Trump agree to arrange bilateral meeting after Rome encounter
Ursula von der Leyen meets Donald Trump in Rome. Photo: Ursula von der Leyen on X (Twitter)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump have agreed to arrange a bilateral meeting following a brief conversation during the funeral ceremony for Pope Francis in Rome on 26 April.

Source: Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the European Commission, in a comment to European Pravda

Details: El Anouni noted that an agreement had been reached on a future meeting between Trump and von der Leyen.

Quote: "In their brief exchange, President Von der Leyen and President Trump agreed to meet." El Anouni said.

He did not provide any further details regarding the future meeting.

Background: 

  • Earlier, a video emerged online showing Trump and von der Leyen shaking hands and briefly conversing.
  • This marked the first direct contact between the two leaders since Trump's re-election as US president (von der Leyen had previously congratulated him on his victory by phone).
  • On 25 March, European Pravda reported that no bilateral meeting had been scheduled for von der Leyen in Rome.
  • It was also noted that von der Leyen had expressed a desire to speak with Trump during Pope Francis' funeral ceremony on 26 April.

