Estonia vows to continue deterring Russian shadow fleet vessels

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has stated that his country will continue to work with Baltic and North Sea nations to protect the environment and ensure the safety of maritime and underwater infrastructure in the Gulf of Finland.

Source: Estonian newspaper Postimees, citing Tsahkna in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tsahkna noted that after the Kiwala oil tanker from the Russian shadow fleet had been detained in Estonian waters, the vessel addressed its significant deficiencies and was subsequently allowed to continue its voyage.

"The detention of Russian shadow fleet vessels in Estonia and in Finland recently shows that the actions of such vessels do not go unpunished and that we have the ability to stop them," he said.

Tsahkna added that the deficiencies identified during the detention of the vessel were addressed, an inspection was conducted and the ship was subsequently released.

"This case further confirms that the registers of the flag of convenience countries have significant shortcomings, with unreliable data and problematic communication," he pointed out.

The Estonian operation to detain the tanker began on 10 April, when the vessel approached Estonian territorial waters, and continued when it entered them at around 03:00 local time on Friday.

Background: In late March, Germany replaced the crew on the oil tanker Eventin, which had been detained in mid-March as part of the Russian shadow fleet, and took control of the vessel, including its cargo.

