New 17th EU sanctions package against Russia not expected until late May, says Zelenskyy's sanctions commissioner

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 29 April 2025, 18:07
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, has stated that information on the new 17th EU sanctions package against Russia will not be available before the end of May.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Vlasiuk on TV

Details: Vlasiuk noted that sanctions have a significant economic impact on Russia. Its defence industry will be deprived of the opportunity to develop.

"These are really important elements of deterrence. We've been working with our partners for quite some time to ensure that sanctions are strengthened and not lifted. Does the EU have any ready-made solutions now? Probably not. Work on the seventeenth package is ongoing. But we can realistically talk about its adoption only at the end of May. Definitely not earlier," Vlasiuk said.

Background:

  • In February 2025, EU foreign ministers adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia on the occasion of the third anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • In particular, they included the disconnection of several more Russian banks from the SWIFT system.
  • The sanctions also targeted 73 vessels, oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet that Moscow uses to circumvent sanctions.

sanctionsRussia
