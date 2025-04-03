Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilian and damaging residential buildings

Russian forces have attacked a village in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast using a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS). A local resident has been injured and residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the attack.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that Russian forces had attacked the village of Andriivka at around 15:00 on 2 April.

Early reports indicate that the Russians fired on Andriivka using an MLRS.

Quote: "A 59-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Over 10 residential buildings, outbuildings, the local community arts centre and a car were damaged."

Background:

On 31 March, Russian forces struck the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with several guided aerial bombs, injuring a man and two women.

On the same day, Russian forces attacked Kupiansk using an Uragan multiple-launch rocket system, injuring civilians – a 35-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man.

