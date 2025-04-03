All Sections
Ukraine brings back 11 more children from occupied territories and Russia

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 3 April 2025, 00:49
Ukraine brings back 11 more children from occupied territories and Russia
Children that were brought back. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets reported on 2 April that another nine children had been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories and two from Russia.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Quote: "Following citizens' appeals to the Ombudsman's office and within the reintegration measures framework, we facilitated the return of nine children from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and two from Russia."

Details: Lubinets said the children are between two and 17 years old. Families with a pro-Ukrainian stance lived under pressure, were persecuted, intimidated and deprived of their rights while being on the occupied territory, which posed a danger to the children.

He also stated that a pregnant woman and her child had been brought back from the occupied territories. The Russians had intimidated her and denied her medical assistance due to her lack of Russian documents. After her return, she received the necessary medical treatment and gave birth to a baby girl.

An 11-year-old boy and his mother were also evacuated. They had remained in the occupied territory while the father was in captivity.

After his release, the woman sought assistance to leave. The family is now in Ukrainian-controlled territory and will soon be reunited.

Background: On 2 April, it was reported that Ukraine had successfully brought back two children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia – a  girl, and an 11-year-old boy whose mother was killed by Russian troops.

Russo-Ukrainian wardeportationchildren
