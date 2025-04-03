All Sections
Trump's new tariffs hit small island territories but spare Russia – Axios

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 3 April 2025, 05:30
Trump's new tariffs hit small island territories but spare Russia – Axios
Putin and Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump have not included Russia, as American sanctions already "preclude any meaningful trade". However, the US continues to trade with Russia more than with countries such as Mauritius or Brunei which have been added to the list.

Source: Axios news website; US Chamber of Commerce

Details: White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Axios that Russia had not been included in the tariff lists because US sanctions already "preclude any meaningful trade".

However, the US still trades with Russia more than with countries such as Mauritius or Brunei that have been included in Trump's tariff list.

Even remote island territories such as Tokelau (population 1,500) in the South Pacific and Svalbard (population 2,500) in the Arctic, belonging to New Zealand and Norway respectively, have been added to the tariff list.

Leavitt noted that Cuba, Belarus and North Korea had also not been included, as the existing tariffs and sanctions on them are already too high.

Among the territories subjected to Trump's tariffs are the Territory of Heard Island and McDonald Islands, which, according to Wikipedia, is uninhabited but home to large penguin populations.

For reference: According to the US Chamber of Commerce, the total volume of trade in goods between the US and Russia in 2024 was approximately US$3.5 billion. US exports of goods to Russia in 2024 amounted to US$526.1 million, which is 12.3% (US$73.5 million) less than in 2023.

Imports of goods from Russia to the US in 2024 reached US$3.0 billion, a decrease of 34.2% (US$1.6 billion) compared to 2023. The US trade deficit with Russia for goods amounted to US$2.5 billion in 2024, which is 37.5% (US$1.5 billion) less than in 2023.

Background:

  • On the evening of 2 April, it became known that Trump was introducing "reciprocal tariffs" against all countries worldwide.
  • On 2 April, the United States expanded sanctions against Russian companies.
  • Trump confirmed that his administration would introduce 25% tariffs on car imports starting from 3 April.
  • On 3 April, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned US trade partners against retaliating against Trump's new tariffs.

