Russia loses 1,390 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 3 April 2025, 07:19
Russia has lost 1,390 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 250 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 919,570 (+1,390) military personnel;
- 10,521 (+6) tanks;
- 21,902 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;
- 25,625 (+49) artillery systems;
- 1,348 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,123 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 31,597 (+92) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,123 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 42,775 (+88) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,787 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
