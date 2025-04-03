Russia declares Elton John AIDS Foundation undesirable organisation

Russia's Office of the Prosecutor General has declared the Elton John AIDS Foundation an "undesirable" organisation.

Source: Russian Prosecutor General's Office; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet; Radio Liberty

Details: The Prosecutor General's Office believes that the organisation, supposedly under the guise of humanitarian projects, "closely cooperates with international institutions that promote the idea of an economic blockade of Russia".

They also accused the foundation of supposedly promoting non-traditional sexual relations, "Western family models", gender reassignment, as well as a negative attitude towards so-called "traditional spiritual and moral values" and "the West's information campaign to defame Russia" after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was founded by British singer Elton John in 1992 in the United States, and in 1993 – in the United Kingdom. It is one of the world's largest AIDS charities.

The Russian authorities have declared the activities of more than 200 foreign organisations undesirable. This means a ban on their activities in the country and the threat of prosecution for people who cooperate with them.

