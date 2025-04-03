Sources explain how Ukrainian authorities are trying to prepare for potential elections – Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainska Pravda’s informed sources in the Ukrainian government have said that nothing substantial is currently being done to prepare for potential elections in Ukraine, but some non-public preparations are underway. Among those involved in the process are Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, IT entrepreneur Oleksandr Olshanskyi, and people from the entourage of Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details: The foreign media recently published an article stating that in the second half of March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting at the President's Office and tasked the team with preparing for an election.

The UP sources in Zelenskyy's circle evade a direct answer about such a meeting but do not deny the preparation itself.

Quote from an informed source on Zelenskyy's team: "Maybe there was some kind of meeting. But now no one is doing anything systematically. There is simply no person who is gathering any headquarters or large working groups, who is saying that we are doing this and that, you run here, we say this, and you take those down. And the president is clearly not up to it yet. So something is happening, but it cannot be called real preparation."

Details: Another source from the ruling Servant of the People political party said that "something seems to be happening on Bankova Street [where the President's Office is located – ed.], as if they are preparing for some kind of election. But no one explained anything to the MPs".

However, some non-public preparations for an election are still underway. All talk of them is tied to the name of Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Most of the UP sources said that he is currently trying to carry out preparatory work, such as developing a strategy.

Quote from a political advisor close to the President's Office: "Misha [Mykhailo Fedorov] brought technologists from Spain, who are actually Ukrainian. He is thinking about something, looking for options. He is trying to come up with something for the party. But these are not headquarters and a regional network, it is still a search for ideas."

Details: When asked by UP about preparations for elections, Fedorov himself said that he was focused on the war and was not sure that any elections were possible.

Well-known IT entrepreneur Oleksandr Olshanskyi is partially involved in the political process on Bankova Street. His role includes working with sociologists.

Another group involved in the search for new forces in power is Andrii Yermak’s entourage, namely Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksii Kuleba and Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the President's Office for Regional Policy.

Recently, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has been working closely with them.

Oleksii Chernyshov's newly created Ministry of National Unity could become a separate major showcase project for the elections.

The election process will also not happen without Oleh Tatarov. According to most of UP's sources in the government and the opposition, research is being conducted under his "general scientific supervision" on how far one can go in creating problems for, say, fifth Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko without the risk of external interference.

