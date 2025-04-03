NATO chief says Russia will remain a threat to Alliance even after peace with Ukraine

Before the start of the North Atlantic Council meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia would continue to pose a threat to the Alliance countries for many years, even after a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Rutte emphasised that NATO needed to plan how to protect its territory from Russia, as its threat would not disappear with a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Quote: "We are really focused … on how to defend NATO territory against the Russians, our long-term threat, which will be there even after, I hope, there will be a deal on Ukraine."

Details: Rutte noted that the Russian threat would continue to exist for many years.

He confirmed that the United States remained a reliable ally within the Alliance. He recalled that President Trump himself had spoken about Article 5, NATO and his full commitment.

Rutte added that he was aware of American expectations, stating that they expected Europeans and Canadians to spend more and that this issue would be on the agenda.

Rutte explained that there was a clear expectation from the United States that European NATO members would equalise their spending with what the US was doing. He justified this by referring to the Russian threat, China's nuclear build-up, Iran and North Korea.

Background:

The day before, Rutte commented on the Pentagon leak, claiming that the US would not defend Europe.

Earlier, The Washington Post published a secret Pentagon memo on the shift in US strategy, identifying China as the sole threat.

On 2 April, Rutte also predicted that defence spending requirements for NATO members would increase by more than one and a half times.

