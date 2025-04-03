All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

NATO chief says Russia will remain a threat to Alliance even after peace with Ukraine

Tetyana Vysotska, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 3 April 2025, 12:18
NATO chief says Russia will remain a threat to Alliance even after peace with Ukraine
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

Before the start of the North Atlantic Council meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia would continue to pose a threat to the Alliance countries for many years, even after a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Rutte emphasised that NATO needed to plan how to protect its territory from Russia, as its threat would not disappear with a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are really focused … on how to defend NATO territory against the Russians, our long-term threat, which will be there even after, I hope, there will be a deal on Ukraine."

Details: Rutte noted that the Russian threat would continue to exist for many years. 

He confirmed that the United States remained a reliable ally within the Alliance. He recalled that President Trump himself had spoken about Article 5, NATO and his full commitment.

Advertisement:

Rutte added that he was aware of American expectations, stating that they expected Europeans and Canadians to spend more and that this issue would be on the agenda.

Rutte explained that there was a clear expectation from the United States that European NATO members would equalise their spending with what the US was doing. He justified this by referring to the Russian threat, China's nuclear build-up, Iran and North Korea.

Background:

  • The day before, Rutte commented on the Pentagon leak, claiming that the US would not defend Europe.
  • Earlier, The Washington Post published a secret Pentagon memo on the shift in US strategy, identifying China as the sole threat.
  • On 2 April, Rutte also predicted that defence spending requirements for NATO members would increase by more than one and a half times.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATORussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position
Thirty drones attack Kyiv overnight: warehouses burn, house destroyed, two people injured – photos
Zelenskyy calls US treasury secretary's approach to minerals deal "wrong"
All News
NATO
NATO chief advises not taking Putin's "crazy" statements too seriously
NATO chief comments on Pentagon leak about US shift in Eurasian strategy
NATO membership for Ukraine is set in stone, Washington summit commitments remain in force, Alliance official says
RECENT NEWS
16:21
Ukraine's PM hopes US will impose harsher sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg says
16:16
Ukrainian PM says minerals deal with US will not harm Ukraine's EU aspirations
14:55
Chinese Foreign Ministry claims to know nothing about 155 of their citizens fighting on Russia's side
14:12
EXPLAINERWho is Karol Nawrocki and could he become President of Poland?
14:09
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Sumy Oblast border area – video
13:30
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
13:21
Ukrainian soldiers perform blood transfusion with drone-delivered blood under fire
13:12
Russians attack Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 12 people, including one teenager – photos
13:08
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
13:05
Former Polish foreign minister criticises government for already refusing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: