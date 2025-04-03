All Sections
Ukrainian forces adhere to "energy ceasefire" while Russia systematically violates it

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 April 2025, 14:55
Ukrainian forces adhere to energy ceasefire while Russia systematically violates it
Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian defence forces are complying with the terms of the "energy ceasefire", while Russian news outlets are airing fake news about Ukrainian strikes on energy facilities in Russia and the territories it occupies.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: In particular, the Russian Foreign Ministry has prepared another sham report on far-fetched attacks on a number of Russian oil, gas and electricity companies.

The Ukrainian military emphasises that the defence forces strictly adhere to the agreements reached with the partners and have not struck energy facilities either in Russia or within the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. Strikes are directed exclusively at military targets of the Russian occupation forces.

Meanwhile, numerous violations of these agreements by the Russians have been recorded. For example, in the last ten days of March, the Russians repeatedly attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts.

Quote: "As usual, the diplomatic department of the aggressor country spreads false and groundless accusations in order to shift its own blame for the disruption of the peaceful settlement to Ukraine and continue the war of aggression against our country."

ceasefirewarRussia
