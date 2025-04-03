Czechia guarantees monthly ammunition supplies to Ukraine until September 2025

Czechia has confirmed that Ukraine will receive guaranteed monthly ammunition deliveries until the autumn of 2025 through a Czech-led initiative enabling partner countries to jointly finance arms purchases on global markets.

Source: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lipavský stated that the Czech initiative now has sufficient funding to supply ammunition to Ukraine on a monthly basis until September. He revealed that when it comes to the Czech initiative, the key point is that the financing is now secured and the initiative has enough resources to provide Ukraine with ammunition every month until September.

The foreign minister stressed that this was made possible through contributions from Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Lipavský noted that the initiative had reduced the effectiveness of Russian artillery by 500%. He explained that the ammunition ratio between the Ukrainian and Russian forces had improved from 1:10 to 1:2, calling it a crucial development.

He also highlighted that Czech industry delivered 1.5 million shells to Ukraine in 2024, including half a million large-calibre 155 mm and 152 mm rounds.

Concluding, Lipavský stated that this material must be delivered to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Putin’s imperial war of aggression.

Background:

Czechia is also a member of the drone coalition for Ukraine.

Czech President Petr Pavel recently stated that his country is ready to take part in an international mission to send troops to Ukraine in the event of a potential peace deal.

