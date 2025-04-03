Pavlo Palisa, the Deputy Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, has stated that Ukraine considers the ceasefire arrangements still valid while continuing to provide the US with evidence of Russian attacks.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing Palisa

Details: Palisa noted that Ukraine has not provided the US with a list containing specific data on infrastructure facilities, the attack on which by Russia would constitute a violation of the ceasefire regime.

Quote: "This concerns the identification of infrastructure facilities that are critical to us. However, under no circumstances are coordinates or full lists of critical infrastructure facilities handed over to anyone. That would defy logic and common sense – you understand this yourselves. Only the criteria for such facilities are shared."

Background:

On 3 April, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the Ukrainian defence forces are complying with the terms of the "energy ceasefire", while news outlets are airing fake news about Ukrainian strikes on energy facilities in Russia and the territories it occupies.

At the same time, numerous violations of these agreements by Russian forces are being recorded.

